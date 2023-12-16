Fire Dog
How the New York Times and Academia Kept the Biggest Secret of the Pentagon Papers
Most readers of the New York Times, not only the true believers but even those who now see it as a CIA mouthpiece, would probably agree that it was a…
Apr 15
Michael David Morrissey
3
January 2024
Deutsche "Proteste"
[Ich verbürge mich nicht für die Richtigkeit dieser automatischen Übersetzung des englischen Originals ("German 'Protests'"), aber deepl.com ist…
Jan 29
Michael David Morrissey
German "Protests"
[Photo update: Kassel demo 3.2.2024 “Against Extremism” and “Racism” and “For Democracy.” This was published at CovertActionMagazine on Feb. 17, 2024…
Jan 27
Michael David Morrissey
3
1
December 2023
Ein "neuer Deutscher" spricht
German translation of "A 'New German' Speaks"
Dec 16, 2023
1
A "New German" Speaks
[This was published at OpEdNews.com on Dec. 15, 2023. There is a German translation following this titled “Ein ‘Neuer Deutscher’ Spricht.”] l have been…
Dec 15, 2023
Michael David Morrissey
2
5
April 2023
From Transparent Conspiracy to In-Your-Face Fascism
[This was published at OpEdNews.com on April 19, 2023. German translation here.] When I was in the 9th grade there was a guy whose name I can't…
Apr 20, 2023
Michael David Morrissey
3
October 2022
Germany's Last Chance
[This was also published at OpEdNews.com. There is a German translation here and published here.] Tucker Carlson broadcast his "conspiracy theory" that…
Oct 9, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
4
4
A Bitter Pill
This was also published here. "Bitter," said Maren. She was speaking German and I didn't know what she meant at first. Even after 43 years in Germany, I…
Oct 1, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
4
2
June 2022
Germany Could Stop the War, But Won't
[This was also published here. A German translation was published here, in slightly abridged form here, and is also available here.] With every day that…
Jun 6, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
4
2
May 2022
War Madness
[This has also been published here and here. There is a German (machine) translation (otherwise unpublished) here. (See discussion following the…
May 5, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
4
6
February 2022
The Covid Conspiracy Conspiracy
[This was also published here.] "Write a novel," Friedrich says, and I say, "Aren't there enough lies in the world?" Has our willingness to suspend…
Feb 9, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
3
5
January 2022
Karl
[This was also published here.] Karl and Fani were old friends of Vee's parents. They had a camper next to Rolf and Ilse's in Dransfeld, where they…
Jan 28, 2022
Michael David Morrissey
2
