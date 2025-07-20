In ancient Rome the citizens could watch the gladiators kill each other
mostly adult males, for free.
The emperor sometimes provided free food for the spectators.
In Ukraine today we can watch Russians and Ukrainians kill each other
mostly adult males, at great expense to us.
There is no free food.
In Gaza today we can watch Israelis kill Palestinians
mostly women and children, at great expense to us.
There is sometimes free food – for the victims
who can be shot when lining up to get it.
There are differences, of course.
The gladiators had a fighting chance – not much of one, but still a chance.
They could die fighting, not sleeping in tents or groveling for food and water
in the rubble of their bombed-out cities where their loved ones still lie buried.
Did they know that in dying they were providing business opportunities for their captors?
Surely they did not have to hear the unkindest cut of all – the emperor proclaiming
to the cheering crowd that it was all in
It is hard for me to read this, doubtless it was hard for you to write it; to have survived it is at the expense of one's life. May those who survive somehow heal the destruction of their souls.
On a planet teeming with life but without moral agents, there will be no right and wrong,no virtue or vice ,no justice or injustice.Neither will such moral values as virtue or justice be found in a society of individuals whose motive are confined to self-interested utility, with all values reduced to the market place .Indeed, it is doubtful that such a society,lacking the adhesive of common loyalties, could exist at all.Tragically if we allow this to keep going in the direction that it,s going it will not be long before we become slaves to those people We dont really know exactly who those people are,it was clear for them that ruling from the shadows was safer than donnig a crown. ala the French revolution. Is it the spineless prostitutes paid of by the Zionest lobbies and thier agencies to continue toshill and peddle zionist propaganda and muddy the airwaves when we all know Israel is a terrorist state