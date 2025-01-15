[Navigation to and from the notes should be easier here.]

The BSW wants to change its name[1]

but keep the acronym so I suggest

"Bundnis fur Sinn und Wohlstand"

"Alliance for Sense and Prosperity"

or better yet, take a letter from the AfD[2]:

"Deutschland (fur) Frieden und Wohlstand."[3]

DFW, three syllables in German

which makes it clear and could unite the parties

giving the first word to the stronger party[4]

the second to the most important thing

and the third to recall the so-called "extreme left"

and keep the so-called "extreme right" in line:

"Germany for Peace and Prosperity."

Together they oppose the war parties[5]

and the deindusrialization of Germany.[6]

Stand with Russia, not with USCIA.

Stand with Palestine, not Israel.[7]

Open what is left of Nord Stream 2.

End the sanctions, remake NATO and the EU

join BRICS, the BRI and SCO[8]

and lo and behold there is no enemy left

for the war profiteers and die-hard Hedgemaniacs

whose reptile brains cannot conceive of peace

or for example a 3000-mile fast track

across America linking Europe and Asia[9]

making money instead of wasting it

on wars and military bases around the globe

spending trillions and killing millions, for nothing.[10]

Pie in the sky? No, it's low-hanging fruit.

The problem is the terrorists in Washington.[11]

There are better ways to spend a hundred billion

dollars than killing Russians and many more Ukrainians[12]

a Meisterwerk of logic that Germany follows

lapdoggedly, proud to be the No. 2 enabler

of a suicidal Ukraine and a genocidal Israel.[13]

Is there hope for a German party of "extremists"

for peace, prosperity and an independent foreign policy

against bloodthirsty "moderates" driven by US

Groupthink fixed on Putin as the devil

Zelensky as the hero and Netan the Yahoo[14]

as the savior of the Jews? It won't be the first time

the land of Dichter und Denker has followed their leader[15]

to hell, but it may be their last. On the other hand

there is another road, as yet untraveled[16]

that at least points us away from Armageddon.

[1] "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[2] "Alternative for Germany," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[3] "Frieden" means "peace."

[4] The latest pollshows the AfD with 20.2%, the BSW with 5.3%.

[5] The SPD, the Greens, the FDP and the CDU/CSU have all followed the US line on Ukraine and Russia.

[6] Many articles on this, e.g., Jim Vinoski, "German Deindustrialization Is A Wake-Up Call For U.S. Manufacturers," Forbes.com, March 4, 2024 and Ryan Hogg, "Germany in crisis: Intel and Volkswagen mull a multibillion-dollar withdrawal from the country," Fortune.com, Sept. 3, 2024, both retr. Jan. 14, 2025.

[7] Unfortunately the BSW is the only party that has dared to oppose the Israeli genocide in Gaza, so in this and some other respects the BSW faction has some work to do if they join the AfD. But isn't this what politics is all about?

[8] BRICS now has 10 full members and many more on the way; see Ben Norton, "BRICS expands with new partner countries. Now it's half of world population, 41% of global economy," GeopoliticalEconomy.com, Jan. 7, 2025. For BRI see "Belt and Road Initiative, Wikipedia, and Radhika Desai, Michael Hudson and Mick Dunford, "While the US provokes chaos, China promotes economic development," GeopoliticalEconomy.com, Dec. 13, 2024, both retr. Jan. 14, 2025. For SCO see Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Wikipedia; better yet, merge the SCO with NATO!

[9] I heard this first from Michael Hudson or Richard Wolff in one of their interviews, but I can't locate it now; see here.

[10] See Patterson Deppen, "750 US military bases remain around the planet," ResponsibleStatecraft.org, Aug. 24, 2023 and Brown University's "Costs of War Project," which they try to keep up to date - difficult given the ongoing slaughter, e.g. in Gaza and Ukraine.

[11] See Noam Chomsky, "The Leading Terrorist State," Truthout.org, Nov.. 3, 2014, retr. Jan. 14, 2025.

[12] Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, "Congressionally Approved Ukraine Aid Totals $175 Billion," cfrd.org, May 10, 2024, retr. Jan. 13, 2025. Jim Vinoski, "German Deindustrialization Is A Wake-Up Call For U.S. Manufacturers," Forbes.com, Aug. 4, 2023, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[13] See "Ukraine Support Tracker," Kiel Institute for the World Economy, and Antoinette Radford, "Who supplies Israel with weapons?" CNN, Oct. 16, 2024, both retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[14] See "Yahoo (Gulliver's Travels)," Wiki, retr. Jan. 15, 2025. The groupthink narrative can be summed up in Scholz's recent, and hopefully last, words on Ukraine, as he delivered - also hopefully his last - 650 million euro "aid" package to that benighted country: "For more than 1000 days, Ukraine has been defending itself heroically against the merciless Russian war of aggression," Tageschau, Dec. 2, 2024, retr. Jan. 15, 2025. This is the exact opposite of the truth: that the invasion was certainly not a war of aggression, that it was a Russian act of self-defense against decades of US/NATO provocations, that it was an intervention in defense of the ethnic Russians living in the Donbas being oppressed and attacked by the Kiev regime in flagrant violation of Minsk 2, that it was a deliberately slow and restrained military operation which indeed could have been much more brutal if the Russians had not wanted to spare as many civilian casualties as possible, that the atrociities (like Bucha) allegedly committed by the Russians were actually done by Ukrainians, and that the merciless" Russians, contrary to he Ukrainians, have been open to negotiations ever since the start of the fighting and have said so repeatedly. Cf. many articles, interviews, podcasts and books - not in the mainstream propaganda organs - by Jeffrey Sachs, Douglas Macgregor, John Mearsheimer, Stephen Cohen, Scott Ritter, Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Ben Norton, Scott Horton, Ben Abelow, Ray McGovern, Larry Johnson, Alastair Crooke, Philip Giraldi, Gilbert Doctorow, Michael Hudson, Richard Wolff et al.

[15] Sean Patrick Hopwood, "Why German is Considered the Language of Writers and Thinkers," GlobalPeopleTransitions.com, Nov. 22, 2023, retr. Jan. 15, 2024.

[16] Cf. Robert Frost, "The Road Not Taken," PoetryFoundation.com, retr. Jan. 15, 2024.