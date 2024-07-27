[This was published at OpEdNews.com on July 28, 2024. For easier navigation between the footnotes/endnotes) and the text see here. You don’t need a Google account to view the text, and there you can go to the footnotes by clicking on the footnote number — but keep the footnote number in mind so you will know which one to read! Then return to the main text by hitting Esc. Für eine Übersetzung geben Sie hier den Link ein: translate.google.com. Aber Vorsicht: Z.B. “blood-drenched” wird völlig falsch mit “zweithöchste”übersetzt! Deepl.com macht es besser (blutrünstigte) , ist aber etwas umständlicher zu bedienen.]

I sing not of Olaf glad and big[1]

But of our Herr Bundeskanzler[2]

Who could have been a giant

But chose to be a dwarf

Who could have been a powerhouse

In the multipolar world

But chose to be an outhouse

Of the dying Hegemon.

All he had to say was No:

Ukraine will never be in NATO.[3]

Instead he only whispered to Zelensky

That it might be a good idea

And told the world "there is no decision

Pending on that issue whatsoever."[4]

Five days later Russia invaded.

But then boy howdy, how our Olaf

Became positively adamantine

Declaring a "watershed

In the history of our continent."[5]

The warmongering oppressor[6]

Putin had attacked Ukraine

"In cold blood" to "wipe it off the map"[7]

And "build a Russian empire"[8]

Which Olaf knows from "hours of talks[9]

With him" which is clear evidence

Of mind-reading.

Olaf is fearless in the dark

Shadow of the benighted States

Whose flag he (unlike the braver

Blonder Olaf) does not refuse[10]

To kiss but unfortunately fails to notice

That it is flying upside down.[11]

So Olaf does not hesitate

To declare a proxy war

Using every available Ukrainian

To fight the Russian superpower[12]

That can obliterate Deutschland

In minutes. Undaunted

By reality, Olaf waxes eloquent

On billions for defense, the Eurofighter

The Eurodrone, armed Heron drone

Nuclear sharing, electronic warfare

And F-35s while the Russians shake

Their heads unable to forget

The rabid genocidal dog that cost them

27 million lives to put down

77 years ago.

After a year of bloodshed

With hundreds of thousands dead and wounded

Millions of refugees and homeless,

Billions of euros and dollars

So nobly spent

On "the "best possible support for Ukraine"[13]

To combat Putin's "imperialist war"[14]



Olaf is also proud to say

"We Germans know what we’re talking about.

After all, we in Germany ended our dependence

On Russian energy….That required a huge effort."[15]

Not to mention a little help from our friends.[16]

"Thank you, USA!"[17]

Olaf, schooled in jurisprudence

Says "It's not our arms supplies

Which are prolonging the war.

The opposite is true."[18]

But it is not that it is not

Herr Kanzler counselor

Our arms that prolong the war.

The opposite is the opposite

Of what you meant to say.

Scilicet ipso facto it

Most certainly is our arms supplies

Which are prolonging the war.[19]

A few months later Olaf is feeling logical again

And poetic too, protesting against protesters

Who call him a warmonger: "These people

Running around with peace doves [symbols]

Are more likely fallen angels from hell

Because in the end they support a warmonger"[20]

Meaning Putin, of course, whereas

Non-warmonger Olaf and his

Non-warmonger defense minister

Only want to make their Germany

"War-ready" once again.[21]

Olaf will go down in history

Having hitched his wagon to the Hegemon

By reason of abject servitude

And to Israel by "reason of state"[22]

Again second only to the Hegemon[23]

As the most blood-drenched German[24]

Chancellor since 1945.

Olaf is finished, as is NATO.[25]

Russia has won the war.

Ukraine and Israel have lost.

And all he had to say was No.[26]

