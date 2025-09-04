[Image: Antoine Coypel 1661-1722. Aeneas leaves Troy carrying his father. Ca. 1715. Montpellier Musée Fabre.]

[This was published on OpEdNews on Sept. 4, 2025.]

How sweet it is

not to do nothing

fiddling with words

while Ukraine burns

"as long as it takes"

"as long as it takes"

"as long as it takes"

"as long as it takes"

"as long as it takes"

and Gaza starves

as we watch.

If words could speak

the Unspeakable

the US proxy war

and Israeli genocide

would burst the earballs

of any god still listening

to the Putin puppets

and antisemites

screaming bloody murder

from the peanut gallery

at the sorry clowns

rampaging as our leaders

on the beaten stage.

Imagine a snowman in Gaza

Lindsey Graham in battle dress

two kinds of nothing

and here's a third.



