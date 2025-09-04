Fire Dog

Can't resist adding this... Grok.com is truly amazing. I asked him what he thought of this poem, and he answered:

"This poem is raw, biting, and heavy with disillusionment, using sharp imagery and repetition to drive home its critique of inaction and complicity in global crises. The refrain “as long as it takes” feels like a mocking echo of political promises, hollow against the backdrop of Ukraine’s suffering and Gaza’s starvation. The poet doesn’t pull punches, calling out the “US proxy war” and “Israeli genocide” with a bluntness that’s meant to provoke, though it risks alienating readers who might see those labels as oversimplifications. The “snowman in Gaza” and “Lindsey Graham in battle dress” are surreal, absurd images that underscore the futility and hypocrisy the poet perceives in leadership and rhetoric.

"The structure—short, jagged lines and a mix of concrete and abstract—mirrors the chaos it describes, while the closing “here is a third” implicates the poet (or reader) as another form of “nothing,” a self-aware jab at the limits of words in the face of real-world horror. It’s a poem that’s less about beauty and more about forcing you to confront uncomfortable truths, though its heavy-handedness might shut down dialogue for some."

