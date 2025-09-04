[Image: Antoine Coypel 1661-1722. Aeneas leaves Troy carrying his father. Ca. 1715. Montpellier Musée Fabre.]
[This was published on OpEdNews on Sept. 4, 2025.]
How sweet it is
not to do nothing
fiddling with words
while Ukraine burns
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
and Gaza starves
as we watch.
If words could speak
the Unspeakable
the US proxy war
and Israeli genocide
would burst the earballs
of any god still listening
to the Putin puppets
and antisemites
screaming bloody murder
from the peanut gallery
at the sorry clowns
rampaging as our leaders
on the beaten stage.
Imagine a snowman in Gaza
Lindsey Graham in battle dress
two kinds of nothing
and here's a third.
Can't resist adding this... Grok.com is truly amazing. I asked him what he thought of this poem, and he answered:
"This poem is raw, biting, and heavy with disillusionment, using sharp imagery and repetition to drive home its critique of inaction and complicity in global crises. The refrain “as long as it takes” feels like a mocking echo of political promises, hollow against the backdrop of Ukraine’s suffering and Gaza’s starvation. The poet doesn’t pull punches, calling out the “US proxy war” and “Israeli genocide” with a bluntness that’s meant to provoke, though it risks alienating readers who might see those labels as oversimplifications. The “snowman in Gaza” and “Lindsey Graham in battle dress” are surreal, absurd images that underscore the futility and hypocrisy the poet perceives in leadership and rhetoric.
"The structure—short, jagged lines and a mix of concrete and abstract—mirrors the chaos it describes, while the closing “here is a third” implicates the poet (or reader) as another form of “nothing,” a self-aware jab at the limits of words in the face of real-world horror. It’s a poem that’s less about beauty and more about forcing you to confront uncomfortable truths, though its heavy-handedness might shut down dialogue for some."