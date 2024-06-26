Yesterday I learned that he was free.

I saw him walk to the plane and climb the stairs

Unassisted. Astounding.

I expected him to be carried out of that torture chamber

If at all, on a gurney or in a wheelchair.

We know that Biden only agreed to it

For the votes it would get him from the young people

Who are already causing trouble

Protesting the Israeli-American genocide

In Gaza. They haven't woken up yet to the cowardly

US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine

Or the preparations for all-out war with China

And Russia and North Korea and Iran

That will turn the entire planet into ashes.

There is no hope coming from the MSM

But the internet has billions of voices.

The more they censor us, the more we grow.

Judge Napolitano has half a million followers

And there are many others. Just a few key clicks for truth.

The sleeping giant – the people – could awaken.

This is what Julian was working for, why he was persecuted

And we must take heart.

They didn't let him out because they saw the light.

They let him out because they are afraid.

They will continue their unspeakable crimes

Because they cannot accept a world they don't control.

The worst of them will blow it up before that happens.

They do not not want a win-win world of peace and prosperity

For anyone but themselves. They don't even want business.

They want it all and will slaughter everyone

Standing in the way, including themselves

Because they are insane.

This is the molloch Amerika has become.

The spineless Europeans, the US vassals, also in Asia

Can think of nothing more noble or creative

Than to lick the boots of Uncle Sam

Uncle Same from sea to shining sea

From the river to the sea.

Beware.

There are very few of you, and many of us.

We are not the U.S.

We are us.

We are Julian.