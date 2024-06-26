On Hearing of Julian's Release
Yesterday I learned that he was free.
I saw him walk to the plane and climb the stairs
Unassisted. Astounding.
I expected him to be carried out of that torture chamber
If at all, on a gurney or in a wheelchair.
We know that Biden only agreed to it
For the votes it would get him from the young people
Who are already causing trouble
Protesting the Israeli-American genocide
In Gaza. They haven't woken up yet to the cowardly
US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine
Or the preparations for all-out war with China
And Russia and North Korea and Iran
That will turn the entire planet into ashes.
There is no hope coming from the MSM
But the internet has billions of voices.
The more they censor us, the more we grow.
Judge Napolitano has half a million followers
And there are many others. Just a few key clicks for truth.
The sleeping giant – the people – could awaken.
This is what Julian was working for, why he was persecuted
And we must take heart.
They didn't let him out because they saw the light.
They let him out because they are afraid.
They will continue their unspeakable crimes
Because they cannot accept a world they don't control.
The worst of them will blow it up before that happens.
They do not not want a win-win world of peace and prosperity
For anyone but themselves. They don't even want business.
They want it all and will slaughter everyone
Standing in the way, including themselves
Because they are insane.
This is the molloch Amerika has become.
The spineless Europeans, the US vassals, also in Asia
Can think of nothing more noble or creative
Than to lick the boots of Uncle Sam
Uncle Same from sea to shining sea
From the river to the sea.
Beware.
There are very few of you, and many of us.
We are not the U.S.
We are us.
We are Julian.