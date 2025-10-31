1. On potry

It’s not that I don’t like it that I write it

sans diphthong, which can be a real

ball-breaker. It’s more that I

just don’t get it, much of the time

and find more wisdom in a pop song.

In fact, I’ll stick my neck out:

I’d like it better if I could eat it.

“Pardonnez-moi, je ne l’ai pas fait exprès.

When Pete the doorman asks me

how I missed the mermaids singing

and the angels dancing I’ll say

it was hard enough to count the dead

and talk back to Beelzebub.

The time was short.

The arguments had all been made.

The deaf, dumb and blind were on the march.

In 89 seconds we’d all be dead.

I figured nothing could be saved

except my breath.

2. The thud before the fall

They’ve done it again.

In Utah.

But this time everybody knows

who did it and why.

Only the how remains a mystery

the latest penny dreadful

to keep us shocked and awed

like deer in headlights

by the truth we know

and that enslaves us the more

we think that we are free.

Western civilization has come to this.

Everything is clear.

After Utah

what used to be transparent

but still deniable

is now the writing on the wall.

JFK, RFK, MLK, 9/11

Seth Rich, Julian Assange

Ukraine and Gaza, Iran

Venezuela and Colombia still to come

are all clear as a bell

alarum or death knell

or both, it tolls for us.

Nota bene:

Tails do not wag dogs.