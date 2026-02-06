In the beginning was the word, John said God said

and then there were so many. Numbers came much later

allowing us to know that God exists[1]

make bombs and count time and the dead

eg 20 million since 1945

by US wars, and every number has a name.[2]

Seems I’m a throwback to basic numerosity

since more than one is you and less than you

is nothing. So when you said, in that matter-of-fact way

you have that one day you would leave me too

it sent me way back, careening past all meaning.

Behold the Pleistocene. I need to shave.

[1] David Ray Griffin, God Exists But Gawd Does Not, Process Century Press, 2016.

[2] James A. Lucas, “The U.S. Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 ‘Victim Nations’ Since World War II,” Global Research, Nov. 15, 2015. A conservative estimate, excluding multiple ongoing conflicts (Ukraine, Gaza). Given US military and economic power there is hardly a conflict in which US “involvement” did not play a major role. 20 million is not exaggerated when predictable consequences of war – famine, disease, displacement, and social collapse – are included, as routinely in public health analysis, not to mention the lethal effects of poverty imposed by sanctions (economic warfare).