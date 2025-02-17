To My Fellow Germans
It's the war(s), stupid.[1]
Billions for Ukraine and Israel
to murder Russians and Palestinians
for the USCIAID[2]
and now you can only whine
about the new horse in the race
you didn't bet on.
We are screwed
with no more Russian gas
a ruined economy
and tons of blood on our hands
for supporting Ukrainian suicide
and Israeli genocide.
Stupider
geht es nicht.
N.B. By "you" I mean the Germans I disagree with. "We" includes me since I have been a German since 2015.
[1] Cf. "It's the economy, stupid," Wikipedia, retrieved Feb. 17, 2025.
[2] It's long been an open secret that AID and NED are CIA fronts, e.g. see here and here..