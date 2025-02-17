It's the war(s), stupid.[1]

Billions for Ukraine and Israel

to murder Russians and Palestinians

for the USCIAID[2]

and now you can only whine

about the new horse in the race

you didn't bet on.

We are screwed

with no more Russian gas

a ruined economy

and tons of blood on our hands

for supporting Ukrainian suicide

and Israeli genocide.

Stupider

geht es nicht.

N.B. By "you" I mean the Germans I disagree with. "We" includes me since I have been a German since 2015.

[1] Cf. "It's the economy, stupid," Wikipedia, retrieved Feb. 17, 2025.

[2] It's long been an open secret that AID and NED are CIA fronts, e.g. see here and here..